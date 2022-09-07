  1. Home
Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks For Star Wars: The Acolyte

Jodie Turner-Smith
by James White |
Posted
People:
Jodie Turner-Smith
Amandla Stenberg
Leslye Headland
Noah Baumbach
Adam Sandler

More impressive (if, at this point, still awaiting a finalized deal) casting is in the works for Leslye Headland's Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte. Jodie Turner-Smith is looking likely to co-star with Amandla Stenberg.

Headland's show is set at the end of the High Republic era, roughly 200 years before Luke Skywalker's time. It's here that the earlier republic began to crumble and the dark side emerged.

Little has been disclosed about it since then, save that it's a mystery thriller full of dark secrets and darker powers.

The series will kick off shooting later in the autumn in London. In more confirmed Turner-Smith news, she'll be seen in Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2, Noah Baumbach's White Noise and Apple TV+ comedy drama Bad Monkey.

