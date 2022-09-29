Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date Confirmed For December

How does John Krasinski do it? When he’s not directing A Quiet Place films or making internet-breaking cameos in in major Marvel movies, he somehow still finds the time to lead a major blockbuster streaming series – playing Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in, well, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Prime Video has launched a generally well-received series about the character – previously played in a variety of films by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine – from creative duo Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, bringing the stories of the CIA analyst everyman-turned-action hero to the small screen.
It’s been three years since Season 2 of the series arrived all at once on Prime Video, on Halloween 2019 – and the good news is, the wait for Season 3 is very nearly over. It’s been announced that the third run will arrive on 21 December 2022, sure to be an action-packed treat for the Christmas break.
Joining the case this time are the likes of James Cosmo and Betty Gabriel, plus Michael Peña – whose Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez will guest this season, before returning for the fourth and final run down the line, with the potential to land his own spin-off.
The good news is, the gap between Season 3 and Season 4 shouldn’t be as long as this most recent hiatus – the final set of episodes shot earlier this year, so Krasinki’s final mission in the role is already in the can. Bring on the return of Amazon’s Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.