Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date Confirmed For December

How does John Krasinski do it? When he’s not directing A Quiet Place films or making internet-breaking cameos in in major Marvel movies, he somehow still finds the time to lead a major blockbuster streaming series – playing Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in, well, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Prime Video has launched a generally well-received series about the character – previously played in a variety of films by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine – from creative duo Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, bringing the stories of the CIA analyst everyman-turned-action hero to the small screen.

It’s been three years since Season 2 of the series arrived all at once on Prime Video, on Halloween 2019 – and the good news is, the wait for Season 3 is very nearly over. It’s been announced that the third run will arrive on 21 December 2022, sure to be an action-packed treat for the Christmas break.

Joining the case this time are the likes of James Cosmo and Betty Gabriel, plus Michael Peña – whose Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez will guest this season, before returning for the fourth and final run down the line, with the potential to land his own spin-off.