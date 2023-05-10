Jack Ryan’s Fourth And Final Season Confirms Summer 2023 Release Date

by Tom Nicholson |

Every generation gets the Jack Ryan actor it deserves. Gen X got a jaded, eye-rolling Harrison Ford. The post-Jason Bourne era got a smooth-faced Ben Affleck. The 2010s gave us a tech whizz version with Chris Pine. Since 2018, we’ve had everyone’s favourite suspiciously buff everyman, John Krasinski, who’s been clambering his way up the CIA’s greasy pole over the last three seasons of Prime Videos’ Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

We now know that we’ll be saying goodbye to Krasinski’s incarnation of the character at the end of the fourth and final season, which has just been confirmed for release on 30 June. It’ll be a shorter season than the previous three, cut down to six episodes rather than eight, and Prime Video will drop them two at a time rather than in bingeable box set form.

Season 4 sees Jack make it to acting deputy director of the CIA, having started off the first season as a desk-jockey type (John Krasinski? In an office?? Who would’ve thought it?) who gets pulled into investigating bank fraud, sorting out Venezuela, and then stopping eastern Europe being nuked. The finale promises to be less bombastic but no less explosive: Ryan’s been tasked with rooting out corruption within the CIA itself, and along the way discovers that terrorists and drug lords are working together to wobble the foundations of everything he holds dear. Ant-Man accomplice Michael Peña is joining the fun this time around too – could a spin-off series be on the cards? Welcome to the JRCU (Jack Ryan Cinematic Universe).