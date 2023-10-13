Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Unveils First Clip

In some ways, UK audiences were unlucky – we’ve had to wait a long time to finally see the TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire, the massively acclaimed new series adaptation of Anne Rice’s celebrated blood-sucking Vampire Chronicles. American audiences have been raving about it for a year now – but Season 1 has finally, in recent days, made its way to BBC iPlayer (and BBC Two). But while it’s meant a long wait for the first run of episodes, it does mean the wait for Season 2 should be much shorter – the next season is due to air in 2024, meaning hopefully we get it fairly swiftly. And for anyone who’s binged the whole season already, here’s a first clip from what’s next.