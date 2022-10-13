Indira Varma To Be Empress Natalya In Dune: The Sisterhood

There is definitive forward movement with Dune small-screen spin-off Dune: The Sisterhood. On the heels of Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson signing up to lead the cast comes word via Deadline that Obi-Wan Kenobi's Indira Varma will join them.

The series, like its source material, Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's book Sisterhood Of Dune, is set 10,000 years before the time of Paul Atreides.

Watson and Henderson are playing Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit. They work to combat threats to humankind and establish bloodlines to control power behind the scenes.

Varma will play Empress Natalya, described as a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.

Though the series was originally to be run by Jon Spaihts, he stepped away to focus on writing the second film. Dune: The Sisterhood (still a working title) has Diane Ademu-John as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer, with Alison Schapker as co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Spaihts is still aboard as a producer, while Dune director Denis Villeneuve is also involved.

Dune: The Sisterhood has yet to confirm a launch date on US streaming service HBO Max. On the movie front, Dune: Part Two will arrive on 3 November next year.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!