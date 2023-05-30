I’m A Virgo: Trailer For Director Boots Riley’s Satirical New Series

Writer/director Boots Riley is probably best known for the offbeat, satirical Sorry To Bother You, which dealt with issues of race and class through a semi-fantastical lens. He's back in that style for his latest, a Prime Video TV series arriving later this month. Check out the trailer for I'm A Virgo below…

The show focuses on Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world.

He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins. Which does not necessarily go well…