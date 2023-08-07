I Am Groot: Trailer For Season 2 Of The Cute Character’s Animated Shorts

The cinematic adventures of those Guardians Of The Galaxy may be over for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy new stories featuring one of the most adorable characters to grace the MCU. Flashing back once more to his Baby Groot stage, the twiggy hero returns for more madness in Season 2 of I Am Groot, the next animated batch of shorts featuring… well, see for yourself, as the teaser has landed.

As the official synopsis runs, "The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.

