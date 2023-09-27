Hungover Heroes Must Save Vegas In The Trailer For The Cobra Kai Team’s New Show, Obliterated

What if the team behind Netflix's Cobra Kai – that would be Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg – turned their talents to something along the lines of Team America? Not with puppets, but with people. The result is Obliterated, which is headed to the streaming service in November and has a trailer online.

Here's the synopsis for the series: "an elite special forces team thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world."