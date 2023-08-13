Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker Offers Advice In The New Ahsoka Trailer

We're getting ever closer to the arrival of much-anticipated new Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi on a mission. A new teaser for the series gives us our best look yet at Hayden Christensen's latest return as Anakin Skywalker after last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Check it out…

The master-padawan dynamic is different here, of course, since Anakin was the Jedi assigned to train Ahsoka during the Clone Wars (with the characters showing up in The Clone Wars and other animated Star Wars series voiced by Matt Lanter and Ashley Eckstein).

We're also treated to plenty of fresh action from the new show, and a clash between Ahsoka and another ex-Jedi (who took a much darker path), Baylan Skoll (played by the late, great Ray Stevenson).