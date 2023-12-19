Hannah Waddingham And Octavia Spencer Starring In New Action-Adventure Series

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer? In a show together? Where one of them plays a highly trained assassin? Yep, that works for us. While the show doesn't yet have an official title, it does have a home; Prime Video has snapped up the show and handed out an eight-episode first season order.
Tessa Coates came up with the concept and will serve as executive producer. In the show, Waddingham plays Judith, who has secretly been working as a highly trained assassin. That’s a double life that Judith’s best friend Debbie (Spencer) knows nothing about – until a hit goes wrong. Now Judith and Debbie are on the run, aiming to stay one step ahead of a mysterious enemy. And while they try to figure out what’s going on, they also have to fix their now-ruptured friendship.
Skydance TV is backing the show, working with Spencer's Orit Entertainment company and Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Double Dream production outfit.
"I was in as soon as I heard Tessa’s stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream," Spencer says in a statement. "We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality."
"I’m not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates’ hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream," Waddingham adds in her own statement. "To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon… It’s all just incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get our collective teeth into it."