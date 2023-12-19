Hannah Waddingham And Octavia Spencer Starring In New Action-Adventure Series

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer? In a show together? Where one of them plays a highly trained assassin? Yep, that works for us. While the show doesn't yet have an official title, it does have a home; Prime Video has snapped up the show and handed out an eight-episode first season order.

Tessa Coates came up with the concept and will serve as executive producer. In the show, Waddingham plays Judith, who has secretly been working as a highly trained assassin. That’s a double life that Judith’s best friend Debbie (Spencer) knows nothing about – until a hit goes wrong. Now Judith and Debbie are on the run, aiming to stay one step ahead of a mysterious enemy. And while they try to figure out what’s going on, they also have to fix their now-ruptured friendship.

Skydance TV is backing the show, working with Spencer's Orit Entertainment company and Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Double Dream production outfit.

"I was in as soon as I heard Tessa’s stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream," Spencer says in a statement. "We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality."