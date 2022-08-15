Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities Opens This Halloween – Watch The Teaser

What could be more special than a Guillemo del Toro- led anthology of horror-fantasy tales? How about a Guillermo del Toro-led anthology of horror-fantasy tales with the directors of movies like Mandy, The Babadook, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, Cube and Twilight at the helm? If that sounds like your bag, then this Halloween is going to be a very good one – in October, Netflix will be presenting Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, with eight instalments sure to scare you silly. The first teaser has arrived, with del Toro himself introducing the series and delivering a first look at the creatures and creepiness within.

In the teaser, del Toro hypes up the show as one he “always wanted to make” – and it’s easy to see why, with monsters aplenty and a raft of talented filmmakers, including Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent (who re-teams with Essie Davis for a tale penned by del Toro himself), Catherine Hardwicke and Ana Lily Amirpour. “Each of the episodes has a whole world,” he explains. “They present you with different delights. Some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites.” As well as giving our first look at some of the creatures and creators (also including David Prior, Guillermo Navarro, Keith Thomas and Vincenzo Natali), the teaser came with a bit of extra news: the episodes will be dropping two at a time across four nights, beginning on 25 October, meaning that your viewing in the run-up to Halloween itself will be sorted. Bring on the beasties.