Good Omens: Season 2 Trailer Features A Missing Angel Crisis

Good Omens proved to be one of the most successful adaptations of Neil Gaiman's (and the late, lamented Terry Pratchett) work, partially thanks to real involvement from Gaiman himself. He and the show are back for a second season, which presents a quandary for the returning main characters. Check it out…

Season Two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

And now we know more about that — the powerful Angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has gone missing, only to show up on Earth with little memory of who he is. And if our heroes can't sort things out, a war will blow up between Heaven and Hell…