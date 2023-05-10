Good Omens Season 2 Announces July Release Date

If you've been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Good Omens TV story, you'll be delighted to know that Prime Video has announced that it'll be ready for your eyeballs in July. And with a little help from co-writer/show-runner Neil Gaiman himself, the Hillywood YouTube channel has crafted an Omens parody video to include the news.

Choosing the 33rd anniversary of the publication of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's original novel Good Omens: The Nice And Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch as the perfect date to inform us all, the video features guest appearances from Daniel Mays, Maggie Service and Gaiman himself.

Season Two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.