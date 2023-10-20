Gen V Season 2 Confirmed At Prime Video

Set in the world of The Boys, Gen V follows a number of youngsters at Godolkin University, the college that trains the next generation of superheroes in skills such as personal branding, performing arts and crimefighting. Jaz Sinclair stars as Marie Moreau, an underdog determined to use her blood-bending powers for good, who gets caught up in a mystery at the school alongside mind-controlling Cate (Maddie Phillips), telekinetic Andre (Chance Perdomo), gender-switching, super-strong Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), Ant-Man-esque Emma (Liz Broadway) and the all-powerful ‘Golden Boy’, Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

With all the wry humour, dark narrative threads and gory, outlandish violence as its origin show, Gen V has been an exciting expansion of The Boys universe, digging deeper into its cynical celebrity treatment of superheroes and exploring the impact of Vought outside of The Seven. It’s clearly been a hit with viewers too, judging by this statement from Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios. “Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” he said. “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”