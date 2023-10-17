Gary Dauberman And James Wan Live-Action Gargoyles Reboot Headed For Disney+

They’re awake! They’re alive! They’re together again! Yes, children of the '90s and fans of cult animated TV, our time has come - Gargoyles is returning. And, per THR’s reporting, this time the gang, stone by day and warriors by night, will be getting the live-action treatment, with The Conjuring Universe’s Gary Dauberman and James Wan at the helm.

Both veteran names in the creature-feature game, Dauberman and Wan are developing the series with Wan’s Atomic Monster, the production company behind M3GAN and Malignant among other recent years’ genre favourites. Dauberman - writer of the Annabelle films, The Nun, and co-writer on Andy Muschietti's IT duology - is set to take the reins as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the Disney+ bound series, whilst Wan will serve as executive producer.

Having first aired almost 30 years ago, Disney’s animated series about a band of statues awoken from a thousand-year curse to protect New York ran between 1994 and 1997. Releasing in the same era as acclaimed animated fare like Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men, Gargoyles gained a reputation and cult following for its dark tone, rich lore, and literary allusions - as well as its stacked voice cast, which features Keith David, Jonathan Frakes, Ed Asner, and Frank Welker. In recent years, the show’s addition to the Disney+ catalogue has introduced the adventures of Goliath, Hudson, Brooklyn and co to a whole new generation.