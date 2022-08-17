Garth Marenghi Is Back With ‘TerrorTome’ Novel

Author. Dreamweaver. Visionary. Plus actor. Garth Marenghi is the definition of a multi-hyphenate – a terrifying talent on page and on screen. And after the spine-chilling tales of Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace (who can forget ‘Skipper The Eyechild’ or ’The Apes Of Wrath’?), the master of horror is back with a brand new book. Get ready for the TerrorTome. Coming this November (“technically after Halloween, but I had an argument with the editor and things got delayed a bit,” Marenghi explains in the launch video), the book consists of three stories from the “long-lost multi-volume epic”.

Here’s the official blurb: “When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Type-Face, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination - now leaking out of his own brain - Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick’s dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third. Can he and Roz, his frequently incorrect female editor, hunt down these incarnate denizens of Nick’s rampaging imaginata before they destroy Stalkford, outer Stalkford and possibly slightly further? From the twisted genius of horror master Garth Marenghi – Frighternerman, Darkscribe, Doomsage (plus Man-Shee) – come three dark tales from his long-lost multi-volume epic: TerrorTome. Can a brain leak? (Yes, it can)”

Here’s the introduction from Garth (or, Matthew Holness) himself: