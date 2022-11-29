Gangs Of London Season 3 Confirmed By Sky

Good news for those who like their criminal syndicate sagas on the wild and bloody side: Gangs Of London is officially returning for Season 3. Sky’s hit gangster saga, known for its huge narrative swings and brutally violent action setpieces, has been a hit in the UK and across the pond, and after the Corin Hardy-helmed Season 2, it’ll be back for another run of wrongdoings. The news comes via a tweet from Sky, with a teaser video promising another round of flying bullets.

For now, little is known about what Season 3 has in store. Since the first run was set up by The Raid’s Gareth Evans, with Hardy taking over as showrunner for the second run, it’s unclear whether Hardy will retain the reins for the third season or if he’s set up a successor for more crime-based carnage. While the show has a notably high turnover in actors – with bodies hitting the floor left, right and centre – it’s always assumed that nobody is safe. But, it seems likely that Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù will be back in the role of Elliot Finch.