Gangs Of London Debuts Bloody New Series 2 Trailer

When we've talked to Series 2 show-runner Corin Hardy about Gangs Of London's new batch of episodes, he's always mentioned how violent they are. Instead of saying it once more, he's decided to show us all via a trailer that, as his tweet warns, is unsafe for… well, pretty much anyone. Anywhere.

Battle lines are being drawn in the new series, which takes place one year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one. As the map and soul of London has been redrawn, the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot (Sope Dirisu) is now being forced to work for the investors. To restore order, they have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader - Koba.

His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade. But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back…

Gangs Of London series 2 will be on screens on 20 October.

