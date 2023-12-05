Foundation Scores Season 3 Renewal

With Season 2 finishing back in September, Foundation fans were beginning to wonder when — or even if — the show might be renewed, especially given its big budget and relatively niche fanbase. But it has been enough of a success for Apple TV+ that Season 3 has been given the official thumbs up. No word on a date yet, but it's good news at least.

"I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus," says showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.