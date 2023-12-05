Foundation Scores Season 3 Renewal

With Season 2 finishing back in September, Foundation fans were beginning to wonder when — or even if — the show might be renewed, especially given its big budget and relatively niche fanbase. But it has been enough of a success for Apple TV+ that Season 3 has been given the official thumbs up. No word on a date yet, but it's good news at least.
"I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus," says showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.
"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one,” says Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."