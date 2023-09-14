First Trailer For The Frasier Reboot Sees Dr. Crane Surprising His Son

Following on from the first images arriving last month, we now have footage from the reboot of Frasier, which sees Kelsey Grammer's shrink heading back from Seattle (where his previous show was set) to Boston (locale of Cheers, where the character first appeared). Take a look at the trailer…

As the footage shows, we'll see Frasier reuniting with his son Freddy (here played by Jack Cutmore-Scot) and meeting Freddy's girlfriend Eve, played by Jess Salgueiro.

And then there's Toks Olagundoye’s Olivia, another new character who’s running an Ivy League university’s psychiatry department (who ends up giving our protagonist a job), and a tweed-tastic Nicholas Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst plays Alan Cornwall, one of Frasier’s old buddies from college who’s now moved up in the world to become a professor himself.