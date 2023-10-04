First Trailer For Apple TV+ Historical Drama The Buccaneers

For an unfinished novel, Edith Wharton's 1938 tome The Buccaneers certainly has enjoyed a healthy life of adaptations through the years since it arrived posthumously. The latest to take a crack is actor/writer Katherine Jakeways, who has overseen this new show version for Apple TV+, and given it a post-modern spin (not just around the dance floor). See the trailer below…

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying, “I do” is just the beginning…

There's a definite Bridgerton vibe here, Apple clearly looking to channel the success of the Netflix mega-hit, including slapping on some contemporary bangers including tunes from Olivia Rodrigo (all-american bitch is featured in the trailer), Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile and more.