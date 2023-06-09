Final Trailer For The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Has Chaos, Conspiracy And Clancy Brown

Given that The Boys doesn't so much push boundaries as strap rockets to them, light the fuse and then stick around too close to watch what happens, you know that spin-off Gen V is will offer more of the same wild behaviour and activity. The final trailer for the new series certainly keeps that up…

Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt.

Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations – literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star in this one, alongside Clancy Brown (when the Kurgen is somehow involved with your education, you know you're in trouble) and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and PJ Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.