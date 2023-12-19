Expats Trailer: Nicole Kidman Deals With A Family Tragedy In The New Series

After The Farewell, we were intrigued to see what Lulu Wang would do as a follow-up. As it turns out, she had an idea for a TV series, which will be on Prime Video. Expats stars the likes of Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Brian Tee. Check out the trailer below:

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats focuses on three American women – Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, while Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David.