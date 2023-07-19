Every Choice Has A Consequence In The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Trailer

Though a lot of eyes were on Prime Video's big fantasy adaptation The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, the faithful Wheel Of Time fandom didn't forget that a second season of the series drawn from Robert Jordan's book series was on the way. It's nearly here, and the new trailer, featuring Rosamund Pike back as Moiraine Damodred has landed…

Season Two is based on the second novel in Jordan’s epic book series, The Great Hunt, as well as some elements of the third novel, The Dragon Reborn, and was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy.

Though Rand (Josha Stradowski) thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … Or the Dark.

We're also promised the introduction of fan favourite book characters such as Elayne Trakand, Aviendha, and Lady Suroth.