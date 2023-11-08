Empire VIP Event: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Screening & Edgar Wright Q&A

Evil-ex marks the spot. The mind-blowing anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, featuring the voices of the entire cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 classic, is coming to Netflix on 17 November.

To celebrate, on that very same evening at a central London location, we are giving Empire VIP members an exclusive chance to experience the action on a big screen, and will be screening the first three episodes of the new show. Not only that, but Edgar Wright will be there in person, possibly to reveal when he will finally make Action Doctor. These tickets will go faster than a Sex Bob-Omb guitar solo. Don’t delay.

This event is exclusively for Empire VIPs. VIP Members are eligible for all events, however live events will have limited capacity and tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Not a member of the club, but want an invite? If you're entirely new to subscribing to Empire in any way, click the button below to sign up to become an Empire VIP by midnight on Friday 10 November, and be in with a chance of coming along. If you're an existing mag or podcast subscriber, or digital member, please call 01858 438884 and state that you would like to upgrade to the Empire VIP package.

Empire's VIP Club package, as well as access to exclusive events like these, includes a subscription to the print and digital editions of the mag, the Empire Spoiler Special podcast, a 12-month Picturehouse or My Cineworld Plus membership, plus more perks and bonus content. Please note, our VIP Club is currently open to UK residents only.

Already an Empire VIP? Great! Mark your calendars for Friday 17 November, and keep an eye out on Wednesday 15 November at 7pm for the official invite to make its way into your inboxes, where you can secure your tickets.

FAQs

How do the tickets work?

You will receive your ticket via email. This is what you'll need to present for scanning on the night.

What's the location of the event?

The exact venue of the screening will be confirmed on your tickets, but we can share that it is a central London location.

What time does the event start and end?

Doors will open at 6:30pm for a 7pm start. Please arrive promptly to ensure you are seated in time. The finish time is yet to be confirmed, but will likely be around 9:30pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Photography

Please note that photographs and footage will be taken throughout the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication, as well as for the marketing. If you don't consent to being in photographs, please do not attend.

Are seats allocated?

No, there is no seat allocation – the event will be general admission, filling up on a first come, first served basis.

Will there be food and drink?

Water and popcorn will be provided, but you should also be able to purchase drinks and snacks from the venue on the night.

Late admittance