Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession, Andor, Better Call Saul And More Up For Awards

Long considered the biggest award in American TV, the Emmys used a virtual show hosted by Community's Yvette Nicole Brown and TV Academy chair Frank Scherma to announce the nominations for the 2023 awards. And as most people could have predicted, there were a lot of repeat nominees (your Succession, your Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) with some welcome newcomers including Andor, Wednesday and Beef.

Surprises for us? Seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi, which got mixed reviews, popping up on Limited Series, while no sign of Steve Martin in the comedy acting category for Only Murders In The Building (while Martin Short and the show itself received nods).

We're happy to see the likes of Bad Sisters and The Diplomat rubbing shoulders with the more established Barry and Yellowjackets, but take a look at the list below and decide if your picks made the cut...

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna__Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders In The Building)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon (Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)

Craig Mazin (The Last Of Us)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (Beef)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)

Tim Burton (Wednesday)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron (Andor)

Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)

Peter Hoar (The Last Of Us)

Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (Beef)

Jake Schreier (Beef)

Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Paris Barclay (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)