Emma Corrin Investigates A Mystery In The Trailer For A Murder At The End Of The World

Those who still have a gaping hole in their lives and hearts after Netflix unceremoniously cancelled The OA (which includes our Pilot Pod duo James Dyer and Boyd Hilton) were delighted to learn that creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij were working on a new series, the mystery thriller known as Retreat. Now re-titled A Murder At The End Of The World, the show is headed our way in November and a new trailer is online, putting the focus on rising star Emma Corrin.

Corrin, who has seen their career go from strength to strength of late, here plays Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker Darby Hart.

Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling co-stars as well as co-writing and co-directing, and the cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, and Ryan J. Haddad.