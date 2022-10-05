Emily Watson And Shirley Henderson Starring In Dune: The Sisterhood Series

With Dune: Part Two now shooting, it can almost be easy to forget that the TV spin-off, Dune: The Sisterhood, is also in the works at HBO Max. But there is movement on the small screen front, as Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson are now on to star.

The show, which like the movie, is based on Frank Herbert's novel, is set 10,000 before the story of Paul Atreides.

It'll focus, as the title suggests, on the founding of the mysterious, mystical and powerful Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

Watson and Henderson are playing Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit. They work to combat threats to humankind and establish bloodlines to control power behind the scenes.

Though the series was originally to be run by Jon Spaihts, he stepped away to focus on writing the second film. Dune: The Sisterhood has Diane Ademu-John as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer, with Alison Schapker as co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Spaihts is still aboard as a producer, while Dune director Denis Villeneuve is also involved.

With a 17 November, 2023 release date on the books for Dune: Part Two, we'd imagine the show could conceivably arrive around the same time.

