Echo And Kingpin Are Violently Alike In Brutal New Marvel Trailer

Don’t you just hate it when you shoot your uncle in a fit of rage, presumably killing him, only for it to turn out that he’s very much alive and actually pretty annoyed about the whole thing? Admittedly, it’s not the kind of malarkey that happens every day. Unless you are Maya ‘Echo’ Lopez, and your uncle is Wilson ‘Kingpin’ Fisk, that is. Yes, the fallout to that shocking Hawkeye season finale is finally almost upon us, as Echo prepares to land on Disney+. A brand new trailer for the show is here – watch it below.

Bloody hell! That’s what we said in the Empire office when we got our first brutal glimpse at what the MCU’s latest TV offering has in store – and that also appears to be where we’re headed in this super dark, surprisingly violent new series. The trailer kicks off with a flashback, the unmistakable voice of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Fisk saying “Maya, I see everything that you are,” as his sort-of niece gets lambasted by an ice-cream seller who’s ignorant of her deafness. Suffice it to say, within moments, said ice-cream seller is left to pick his teeth out of his wafers as we see Fisk beat him to a bloody pulp. Ms. Marvel this ain’t – and it’s also the first Marvel series to get a TV-MA (Mature Audience) rating, so expect some literally hard-hitting moments.

As the trailer – which teases glimpses of the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, as well as newcomers Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning among others – progresses, we see Fisk drawing parallels between his own violent brand of justice and Maya’s own bent towards badness. “You and I are the same,” he observes, as we cut between the pair staving poor unsuspecting souls’ heads in. This first teaser also draws our attention to Maya’s Native American heritage, which is set to be explored further here under the guidance of Indigenous showrunners Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.