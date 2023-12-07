Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Are Fake Married Spies In The Teaser For The Mr & Mrs Smith TV Adaptation

Once upon a time (2005, to be exact), Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were John and Jane Smith, whose marriage has started to feel stale in Mr & Mrs Smith. Little do they suspect that they're both hiding other lives as agency assassins — and when the secret gets out, it spices up their relationship but nearly kills them both. Now, as is the way of all things, a TV version of the Doug Liman film is headed to screens, this time co-created by and starring Donald Glover alongside Maya Erskine. Check out the first teaser, which offers laughs in the midst of the action…

In this version of Mr & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Glover and Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? They have New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Glover was originally working on this one with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who was aboard to co-star, but left over creative differences). Now, it's credited to the actor/writer and his Atlanta colleague Francesca Sloane, who handled show-running duties.