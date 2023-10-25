Doctor Who Specials Airdate Confirmed For November And December

We've known for a while that the new, huge special episodes of Doctor Who will air at some point starting in November, but the BBC has until now kept quiet as to exact transmission dates. Well, the Beeb (and Disney+ for those outside the UK and Ireland) has finally let the cat out of the TARDIS, with word that the first special, The Star Beast will arrive on screens on 25 November. Yes, that's two days after the show's actual anniversary on 23 November, but a prime Saturday evening slot.

The other two specials, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle follow on 2 and 9 December respectively. The new specials see David Tennant back in the role of the Doctor (though this time the official 14th incarnation rather than the 10th) alongside Catherine Tate, back as Donna Noble.

And they'll have to deal with a fresh take on classic villain the Toymaker, played here by Neil Patrick Harris. The cast also includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, as well as the returning likes of Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Episodes of new behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who: Unleashed will follow each special on BBC Three and the iPlayer.

For viewers elsewhere, the specials will air day and date on Disney+ under the production deal that the Mouse struck with the Beeb.