Doctor Who: New Trailer For The Power Of The Doctor

As Jodie Whittaker prepares to wrap up her time playing The Doctor, the Beeb followed up its New York Comic-Con panel by releasing both a new trailer and a date for her swansong, The Power Of The Doctor. Take a look…

Here's your logline for the new special episode: "Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death."

Among those threats? The returning version of The Master, played by Sacha Dhawan, the Daleks and the Cybermen, including Ashad (Patrick O'Kane), AKA The Lone Cyberman.

Fortunately, she'll have help from Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) plus characters from classic Who tales Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred).

