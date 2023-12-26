Doctor Who: New Trailer For The Next Season Heads Into The Vortex

Following on from Doctor Who's big return to the Christmas Day schedules and the full first episode for Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, we got a fun little tease of his first series, which will be headed our way this spring. Take a look:

Now, that was fun, right? Full of the fashion choices for which this Doctor will be known, some historical adventures, plenty of weird alien creatures and the upped, Disney-boosted budget visions marking his run and Russell T. Davies' return to the show.

With Millie Gibson now introduced as new companion Ruby Sunday, it would seem we're in for a right old romp through space and time.