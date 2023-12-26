  1. Home|
  2. TV Series|
  3. News

Doctor Who: New Trailer For The Next Season Heads Into The Vortex

Doctor Who 2024 teaser
by James White |
Published

Following on from Doctor Who's big return to the Christmas Day schedules and the full first episode for Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, we got a fun little tease of his first series, which will be headed our way this spring. Take a look:

Now, that was fun, right? Full of the fashion choices for which this Doctor will be known, some historical adventures, plenty of weird alien creatures and the upped, Disney-boosted budget visions marking his run and Russell T. Davies' return to the show.

With Millie Gibson now introduced as new companion Ruby Sunday, it would seem we're in for a right old romp through space and time.

Doctor Who will be back in the spring.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us