Disney+ Is Going Ape For A New King Kong Series

Given all the MonsterVerse movies pumped out by Warner Bros. and Legendary, the Skull Island anime show in the works at Netflix and Apple TV+'s own titans series, you might think there's no room for more giant creature action. You'd be mistaken! Disney+ has scooped up some available rights and will make its own King Kong series.

Yes, grabbing a hold of the rights to Merian C. Cooper’s original books and the new King Kong novelizations by Joe DeVito (which fuelled development of a potential new series a few years ago that never left the early stages), the streaming service has James Wan producing the new show through his Atomic Monster company.

Stephany Folsom, who adapted Paper Girls for Prime Video and also worked on The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has been busy writing the concept, described as "a serialized action-adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong. The series will explore the mythology of King Kong’s origin story and the supernatural mysteries of his home."