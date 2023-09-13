Destiny Awaits In The For All Mankind Season 4 Teaser, Which Announces November Launch

As a memory-tweaked Arnold Schwarzenegger once declared, "get your ass to Mars!" And in the galaxy of Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, that's just what humanity did in Season 3. Now we get to see how everyone is doing, thanks to a first teaser for Season 4, framed as recruitment for corporate space exploration business Helios. Check it out…

It has been eight years (in true time-jumping fashion for the show between seasons) and Happy Valley base has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners.

Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards…

Returning for this season are veterans Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña plus new recruits Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.