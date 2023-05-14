Derry Girls, The Traitors, Ben Whishaw And More Win At The BAFTA TV Awards 2023

One of British TV's biggest nights happened on Sunday, with the BAFTA TV Awards. And it was a good time to be anyone associated with Derry Girls, Bad Sisters or a particular reality TV show that revolves around betrayal.
Among the winners, Bad Sisters' Anne-Marie Duff scored the first performance trophy for someone from an Apple TV+ series, while the show itself took home drama series. Ben Whishaw won Leading Actor, Drama for This Is Going To Hurt., while The Traitors nabbed two awards, both in its category and for host Claudia Winkleman in Entertainment Performance.
The public, meanwhile, voted Paddington's meeting with the Queen as part of last year's Jubilee celebrations as Memorable Moment.
See the full list of winners below.
Drama Series
Bad Sisters (WINNER)
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls (WINNER)
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Ghosts
Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt (WINNER)
Chaske Spencer – The English
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Leading Actress
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Maxine Peake – Anne
Sarah Lancashire – Julia
Vicky Mcclure – Without Sin
Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (WINNER)
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Josh Finan – The Responder
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Supporting Actress
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (WINNER)
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
Lesley Manville – Sherwood
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Female Performance In A Comedy Program
Siobhán Mcsweeney – Derry Girls (WINNER)
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beaumont – Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Male Performance In A Comedy Program
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
Reality & Constructed Factual
The Traitors (WINNER)
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
We Are Black And British
Short Form Program
How To Be A Person (WINNER)
Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
Kingpin Cribs
Specialist Factual
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)
AIDS: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Daytime
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)
The Chase
Scam Interceptors
Sport
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Wimbledon 2022
Entertainment Program
The Masked Singer (WINNER)
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
Strictly Come Dancing
Current Affairs
Children Of The Taliban (WINNER)
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)
The Crossing (Exposure)
Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)
BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
Single Drama
I Am Ruth (WINNER)
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
International
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
The Bear
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Features
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas (WINNER)
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
Mini-Series
Mood (WINNER)
A Spy Among Friends
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
Factual Series
Libby, Are You Home Yet? (WINNER)
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Single Documentary
The Real Mo Farah (WINNER)
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape From Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
Comedy Entertainment Program
Friday Night Live (WINNER)
The Graham Norton Show
Would I Lie To You?
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty (WINNER)
Eastenders
Emmerdale
Live Event
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace (WINNER)
Concert For Ukraine
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Entertainment Performance
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (WINNER)
Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Lee Mack – The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Memorable Moment
Platinum Jubilee – Party at the Palace – Paddington meets Queen Elizabeth II (WINNER)
Derry Girls – The finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace
Stranger Things – Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song 'Running Up That Hill'
The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child
The Traitors – The final round table
Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s first kiss