Derry Girls, The Traitors, Ben Whishaw And More Win At The BAFTA TV Awards 2023

One of British TV's biggest nights happened on Sunday, with the BAFTA TV Awards. And it was a good time to be anyone associated with Derry Girls, Bad Sisters or a particular reality TV show that revolves around betrayal.

Among the winners, Bad Sisters' Anne-Marie Duff scored the first performance trophy for someone from an Apple TV+ series, while the show itself took home drama series. Ben Whishaw won Leading Actor, Drama for This Is Going To Hurt., while The Traitors nabbed two awards, both in its category and for host Claudia Winkleman in Entertainment Performance.

The public, meanwhile, voted Paddington's meeting with the Queen as part of last year's Jubilee celebrations as Memorable Moment.

See the full list of winners below.

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (WINNER)

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Scripted Comedy

Derry Girls (WINNER)

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Ghosts

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt (WINNER)

Chaske Spencer – The English

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Leading Actress

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Maxine Peake – Anne

Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky Mcclure – Without Sin

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (WINNER)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Josh Finan – The Responder

Salim Daw – The Crown

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Supporting Actress

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (WINNER)

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Female Performance In A Comedy Program

Siobhán Mcsweeney – Derry Girls (WINNER)

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beaumont – Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male Performance In A Comedy Program

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (WINNER)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws

Reality & Constructed Factual

The Traitors (WINNER)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

We Are Black And British

Short Form Program

How To Be A Person (WINNER)

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

Kingpin Cribs

Specialist Factual

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (WINNER)

AIDS: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Daytime

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (WINNER)

The Chase

Scam Interceptors

Sport

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (WINNER)

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Wimbledon 2022

Entertainment Program

The Masked Singer (WINNER)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

Strictly Come Dancing

Current Affairs

Children Of The Taliban (WINNER)

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)

The Crossing (Exposure)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv (WINNER)

BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (WINNER)

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

International

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

The Bear

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

Features

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas (WINNER)

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

Mini-Series

Mood (WINNER)

A Spy Among Friends

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

Factual Series

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (WINNER)

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

Single Documentary

The Real Mo Farah (WINNER)

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape From Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

Comedy Entertainment Program

Friday Night Live (WINNER)

The Graham Norton Show

Would I Lie To You?

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty (WINNER)

Eastenders

Emmerdale

Live Event

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace (WINNER)

Concert For Ukraine

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Entertainment Performance

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (WINNER)

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Lee Mack – The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal