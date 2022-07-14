Darkness Is Coming In The New Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer

Last week, Prime Video dropped a new sneak peek at their upcoming The Lord Of The Rings spinoff prequel show, The Rings Of Power, which promised that a new trailer would arrive today. And arrive it did, giving us our biggest, best look at the Second Age series yet – and a resounding warning of the darkness set to spread over Middle-earth. Have a watch below:

Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel takes centre stage in the new teaser, talking to Robert Aramayo’s Elrond about their “enemy” still being out there, and the terrible things she’s seen. We also hear about what the different people of Middle-earth have to lose in whatever battles are coming – “Elves have forests to protect. Dwarves, their mines. Men, their fields of grain” – and get a first look at some of Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor.

There are also plenty of sweeping landscapes to soak up, from realms including the Southlands, the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarves realm Khazad-dûm, the Northernmost Wastes and the Sundering Seas. In terms of action, it looks like we have set-pieces to look forward to everywhere from glaciers, to volcanoes, to battlefields. Strap in, folks – our return to Middle-earth is set to be an exciting one.