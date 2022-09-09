Daredevil Returns In She-Hulk’s Mid-Season Trailer

It’s official: we’re nearly halfway through the season run of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law , and the show is a blast. Light, funny, thoughtful, and with a great performance from Tatiana Maslany at its heart, it’s proved an excellent addition to Phase 4. And the good news is, we still have five episodes to go. Going by the newly-released mid-season trailer, there’s plenty of stuff to look forward to, with more Titania, more legal wranglings for Jennifer Walters (who hasn’t trademarked the superhero name that was thrust upon her), and more to come from Abomination. Oh, and some blind guy in a red devil costume makes a few more appearances in this teaser too. Check it out:

Yes, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is surely not far off in the series – and we get some glimpses here of his dynamic with Jen. Not only do they appear to share a fight together, they also bond over the role of the law, and how that intersects with superhero work – always a point of interest for Matt Murdock. And, by the looks of things, there’s a little bit of chemistry here too. But for all the fun of red’s impending arrival, the green continues to be the real selling point here – it looks like there’s plenty more fun to be had with She-Hulk herself through the rest of the season, and the supporting players. Most importantly, can we get some more Madisynn and Wongers before the season is through, please?