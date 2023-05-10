The Crowded Room Trailer Sees Tom Holland Unpick A Psychological Mystery

After bringing the box office back to life with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and swinging into action in last year’s Uncharted movie, Tom Holland has been away from our screens for the last year or so. In large part, that’s because he was shooting The Crowded Room – an Apple TV+ crime mystery series, in which he stars as Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested for a violent crime. Except, Sullivan has no memory of what’s happened, and there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Like with Cherry and The Devil All The Time, Holland is trying something different and darker here – and we don’t just mean with his hair. Check out the stylish, moody trailer.