The Crowded Room Trailer Sees Tom Holland Unpick A Psychological Mystery

After bringing the box office back to life with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and swinging into action in last year’s Uncharted movie, Tom Holland has been away from our screens for the last year or so. In large part, that’s because he was shooting The Crowded Room – an Apple TV+ crime mystery series, in which he stars as Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested for a violent crime. Except, Sullivan has no memory of what’s happened, and there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Like with Cherry and The Devil All The Time, Holland is trying something different and darker here – and we don’t just mean with his hair. Check out the stylish, moody trailer.
Looks intriguing, right? Starring opposite Holland is Amanda Seyfried, playing investigator Rya Goodwin, helping Sullivan unpick the puzzles in his mind – while the ensemble also includes the ever-great Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, and Emmy Rossum, The series is created by Akiva Goldsman, adapting a non-fiction book by Daniel Keyes – the title of which could be considered a spoiler (a turn which isn’t alluded to in the trailer) so we won’t mention it here. The first episode is directed by Kornél Mundruczó, the Hungarian director behind the Cannes-approved White God and the harrowing Pieces Of A Woman – so expect some grit and flair behind the lens.
The 10-episode series begins streaming from 9 June, with three instalments due to drop on that day, and the rest arriving weekly from there. Watch them on Apple TV+ in your not-so-crowded living room.