Cristin Milioti Joins Colin Farrell In Batman Spin-Off The Penguin

As Matt Reeves continues plans to expand the particular corner of the DC universe he carved out in The Batman with other movies and particularly TV series, there is movement on the first show originally announced. Cristin Milioti is signing up to co-star with Colin Farrell in what is currently working titled The Penguin.

As produced by Reeves but ultimately run by Lauren LeFranc, the show will follow Oswald Cobblepot (Farrell), the gangster who is slicing his way up the ranks of the criminal organization run by Carmine Falcone (played in the movie by John Turturro).

Following Falcone's assassination in the film, the series will see Cobblepot – AKA The Penguin – looking to take a vice grip on crime in the city.

But he'll face strong competition from Sofia Falcone (Milioti), who has her own plans.

Craig Zobel, who last made The Hunt in 2020, will direct the first two episodes, setting the tone for the show. HBO Max has yet to announced when the show might hit screens.

