Come To The Wheel Of Time Season 2 UK Special Screening

Pilot TV invites you to an exclusive screening of The Wheel of Time Season 2

The Last Battle is coming. Let The Great Hunt begin. The Wheel of Time, the hit fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, returns for a second season exclusively on Prime Video, with the first three episodes premiering globally on 1 September. This season, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered all over the world, and the woman who brought them together is powerless to help. They must look for other sources of strength – in each other, themselves, the Light… or the Dark.

Pilot TV is partnering with Prime Video to host an exclusive UK Special Screening in central London at 6:30pm on Wednesday 30 August. Not only will you get to enjoy a screening of the first two episodes of the new season (making you some of the first people in the world to see it!), but you’ll also be treated to a live discussion on the show with Pilot and Empire’s very own fantasy super-fans, James Dyer and Helen O’Hara. Also – you’re highly encouraged to come along in your best The Wheel of Time cosplay!