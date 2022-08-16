Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: The War For The Soul Of The Valley Is On

Season 4 of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai ended on a stunner of a cliffhanger as the corrupt Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and the resurgent Cobra Kai dojo triumphing at the All-Valley Karate tournament. Which meant that Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang Karate had to shut down. The teens in their circles were also dealing with their own challenges and Season 5 will address a lot of it. See the trailer for the new season…

Season 5 promises more of what we love about the show – plenty of drama between the dojos leavened with the usual comedy (check out Johnny looking to make some extra cash by going the Uber route as only Johnny can) and some fan-pleasing cameos from the movie franchise. This time? Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) shows up, while Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who was already part of the show, has more to do helping Daniel deal with the dodgy dealings of the powerful Cobra Kai.

Silver looks to consolidate his power base by bringing in new instructors and expanding the operation. But our heroes are not just going to give in – and the war for the valley is on.