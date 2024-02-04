Catherine O’Hara Joins The Last Of Us For Season 2

Thanks to a storming, award-nominated (and in cases such as Nick Offerman's, winning) first season, The Last Of US is building a potentially even more exciting guest cast around Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for Season 2. The latest addition is Catherine O'Hara.

With the storyline for the new season moving to the Pacific northwest (with filming already set up in Vancouver to account for that), the new run of episodes will adapt a chunk of the sprawling second game in Neil Druckmann's successful video game series.

With Craig Mazin working alongside Druckmann to bring the series version to screens, the new season has already added Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse. We can expect more to follow.

As for O'Hara, her role is being kept quiet for now. Can we speculate that it will play with expectations given her more often comedic roles and go darker as with Melanie Lynskey last season? Only time will tell…