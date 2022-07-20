Bridgerton Adds Daniel Francis And More As Season 3 Starts Shooting

The cameras have begun rolling and the dresses are on (or, you know off, given this show) for Season 3 of Bridgerton. And as the cast celebrates returning to set (see the video at the bottom of the page), the ensemble is growing to include Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon.

For Season 3, Season 3 Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

And the show has confirmed what the new arrivals will be bringing to Bridgerton. Francis plays Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others. Phillips plays Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. Phoon plays Harry Dankworth – what he lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.