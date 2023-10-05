Brian Cox Puts Bond Wannabes To Test In The Trailer For 007: Road To A Million

When Amazon bought MGM and in doing so nabbed the rights to the Bond franchise, fans were worried that it could mean the birth of a hundred different TV spin-offs, or a film about where Oddjob got his signature razor-edged bowler. EON team bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been so far steadfast in resisting all of that, though they did given their blessing to reality competition series 007: Road To A Million, overseen (on screen, at least, by Brian Cox). Now the trailer has arrived, which sadly features not one moment where he swears at anyone.

007: Road To A Million features pairs of contestants teaming up to take on MI6-esque obstacles around the globe, with Bond-centric locations like Jamaica, Venice, and the Scottish Highlands on the itinerary.

Cox’s The Controller is the nefarious-sounding man who might end up giving them a million-pound prize package. “The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome,” explains a press release. “He has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1m per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”