Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Trailer: Harry Must Find A Kidnapped Maddie

No matter how desperate a criminal you were, would you really kidnap the daughter of Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch? Can you imagine the fury you'd unleash? Still, someone was silly enough to try that in the Season 1 finale for Bosch: Legacy and the trailer for Season 2 addresses the fallout. Check it out…

Legacy, the spin-off of Prime Video's Bosch series, follows the continuing stories of the title character, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career (and life) hangs in the balance…

Cue Bosch breaking faces and rules in his quest to find her.