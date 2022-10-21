Boiling Point TV Series Starring Stephen Graham Confirmed For BBC

First it was a short film, then a one-off drama. Now, Boiling Point is set to become a full series on the BBC. As reported by Screen International, co-writers Philip Barantini and James Cummings are back to oversee the whole show, with Barantini directing. Vinette Robinson, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are all set to reprise their roles.

The original, extraordinarily filmed in a single take, took place over an eventful evening at the upmarket London restaurant Jones & Sons, during which the kitchen staff dealt with interpersonal dramas, a health-and-safety downgrading, a visit from a food critic, and a case of anaphylactic shock. The series will pick up six months later, with Carly (Robinson) now head chef of her own restaurant. Where we’ll find Andy (Graham) remains to be seen, but last we saw he was not looking too well…

"The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC," say Walters and Graham in a press release. "Although we have hung up our feature-length one-shot boots, our audiences can still be excited by extraordinarily lengthy shots and camera techniques that will complement the pure naturalism that was the essence and soul of the film."

"Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds, all dealing with a variety of social issues," adds Cummings. "I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!"

The series will comprise five hour-long episodes, and filming is set to start early next year.

