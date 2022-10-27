Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge To Play Alex Cross For New Series

James Patterson's detective character has been brought to cinemas before, with Tyler Perry playing the man himself. Now, Cross is headed to TV, with Black Adam's Aldis Hodge starring in a new show for Prime Video.

Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Burn Notice veteran Ben Watkins created and will run the new show, though there's no word on when the show will debut.

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," says Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. "We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

