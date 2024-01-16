Beef, Succession And The Bear Dominate The 75th Emmy Awards

Way back in (checks notes) July last year, we reported on the Emmy nominations, noting that the strikes could delay it. Welp, delay it they did, and the 2023 ceremony has just happened in Los Angeles on Monday night. The ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, had little reference to the strikes, but did dig back into TV history given that it was the 75th ceremony. Recent history, though, was more on voters' minds as Beef, Succession and The Bear continued their small screen awards domination.

Succession and The Bear nabbed six trophies each across acting, directing and writing categories, while Beef took home five. Other winners included Jennifer Coolidge (for The White Lotus) and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-Betts.

Here are the main winners…

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession – WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession) – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Ali Wong (Beef) – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef) – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – WINNER

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – WINNER

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – WINNER

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – WINNER

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) – WINNER

Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders In The Building)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon (Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)

Craig Mazin (The Last Of Us)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession) – WINNER

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – WINNER

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) – WINNER

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)

Tim Burton (Wednesday)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron (Andor)

Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)

Peter Hoar (The Last Of Us)

Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Mark Mylod (Succession) – WINNER

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – WINNER

Jake Schreier (Beef)

Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Paris Barclay (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)