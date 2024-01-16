Beef, Succession And The Bear Dominate The 75th Emmy Awards

Way back in (checks notes) July last year, we reported on the Emmy nominations, noting that the strikes could delay it. Welp, delay it they did, and the 2023 ceremony has just happened in Los Angeles on Monday night. The ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, had little reference to the strikes, but did dig back into TV history given that it was the 75th ceremony. Recent history, though, was more on voters' minds as Beef, Succession and The Bear continued their small screen awards domination.
Succession and The Bear nabbed six trophies each across acting, directing and writing categories, while Beef took home five. Other winners included Jennifer Coolidge (for The White Lotus) and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-Betts.
Here are the main winners…
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession – WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession) – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession) – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Ali Wong (Beef) – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef) – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – WINNER
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – WINNER
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – WINNER
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – WINNER
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Christopher Storer (The Bear) – WINNER
Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders In The Building)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Beau Willimon (Andor)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)
Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)
Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)
Craig Mazin (The Last Of Us)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession) – WINNER
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – WINNER
Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)
Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Christopher Storer (The Bear) – WINNER
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
Tim Burton (Wednesday)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Benjamin Caron (Andor)
Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)
Peter Hoar (The Last Of Us)
Andrij Parekh (Succession)
Mark Mylod (Succession) – WINNER
Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – WINNER
Jake Schreier (Beef)
Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Paris Barclay (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
For the full list, head to the Television Academy site.