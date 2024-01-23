Avatar: The Last Airbender –– Full Trailer For Netflix’s Live-Action Anime Adaptation

Turning a beloved animated series into a live-action show is no easy task, especially when the source material has the sort of following bestowed upon Avatar: The Last Airbender. But from the looks of this first trailer, the new Netflix series certainly has the scope and appearance right, with hints that the tone is also present. Check it out…

Just in case you don't know the animated series, here's the synopsis: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).